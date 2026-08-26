Kyle Pitts Sr. Continues to Gain Steam
Kyle Pitts Sr. is coming off the best season of his professional career. Finally, Pitts posted great numbers last season after a few average years in Atlanta. The Falcons changed quarterbacks this offseason, but that might actually help Pitts this upcoming season. Pitts has been a favorite target for new quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during the preseason. The two are quickly building chemistry together, which is encouraging for fantasy managers. Pitts registered 88 receptions, 928 receiving yards, and five touchdowns this past season. He'll look to beat those numbers in 2026 as likely the No. 2 option behind Drake London in the passing attack.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference