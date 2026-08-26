Theo Johnson Dealing With Shoulder Injury
Theo Johnson (shoulder) suffered a shoulder injury at training camp practice on Monday, head coach John Harbaugh told Evan Barnes of Newsday Sports. Although Johnson missed a third day of practice on Wednesday with his shoulder injury, all signs point to him avoiding a serious injury that would keep him from being able to play in the Week 1 regular-season opener in early September against the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The 25-year-old former fourth-round selection in the 2024 NFL draft out of Penn State took a notable step forward in 2025 in his second season, catching 45 of his 74 targets for 528 yards and five touchdowns in 15 starts for the G-Men. Johnson would be a lot more attractive in fantasy football leagues if the Giants had not signed Isaiah Likely to lead their TE room in 2026. New York could run a considerable amount of two-tight-end sets with Likely and Johnson involved, but unless Likely is injured, Johnson is going to remain off the radar in single-TE leagues this year. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 41 TE this year.
Source: Newsday Sports - Evan Barnes
Source: Newsday Sports - Evan Barnes