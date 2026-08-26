Ashton Dulin's Role Takes a Hit After WR Addition
Ashton Dulin's special teams responsibilities to become an offensive starter. But after the Colts signed veteran wideout Keenan Allen a month later, "those plans seem to have flipped," and Dulin could now become the team's primary kickoff and punt returner on special teams while seeing his offensive role reduced, according to Nathan Brown of the Indianapolis Star. The 29-year-old was seeing more usage on offense early in camp before they signed Allen and with Alec Pierce (ankle) still on the Physically Unable to Perform list. But Pierce could be ready for Week 1 of the regular season, and with Allen now in the fold, there is not as much urgency for Dulin to step up as a receiver. The former undrafted free agent from Malone College caught only five passes for 106 yards in 12 games played in 2025 and does not have more than 15 receptions or 207 yards in any of his six NFL seasons in Indy. Dulin can be ignored in the vast majority of fantasy football leagues.
Source: Indianapolis Star - Nathan Brown
Source: Indianapolis Star - Nathan Brown