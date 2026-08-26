Jerry Jeudy Making a Late Push Up Redraft Boards
Jerry Jeudy has started to regain some redraft appeal with Deshaun Watson now locked in as the Week 1 starter. Jeudy's 2025 season was ugly despite heavy volume, as he caught just 50 of 106 targets for 602 yards and two touchdowns after posting 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four scores the year before. The late-camp connection with Watson has been more encouraging. Watson found Jeudy for a solid gain during Monday's first practice as the starter, then connected with him four times Tuesday, including a deep completion over the middle during 11-on-11 work. Jeudy still has plenty of competition. Cleveland spent the 24th overall pick on KC Concepcion and the 39th pick on Denzel Boston, with Boston continuing to make plays alongside Jeudy in first-team work. Still, Jeudy remains listed as a starter and has stayed involved as Watson has taken control of the offense. RotoBaller now ranks him WR67 in half-PPR after listing him WR79 earlier this month. That movement fits the current trend, with Jeudy looking more interesting as a late-round depth receiver than he did a few weeks ago.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller