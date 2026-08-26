Sean Tucker Not Projected to Make 53-Man Roster
Sean Tucker to make the final 53-man roster out of training camp. The Bucs initially opted not to tender him as a restricted free agent in the offseason, but they eventually signed him to a $3.52 million deal for 2026. Even though none of the salary would be guaranteed, it's a high price tag for a player with 151 carries, 651 yards (4.3 yards per carry), and nine touchdowns in his three seasons in the league. Tampa could feel that they are covered between Josh Williams at RB and Kam Johnson as a kick returner behind Bucky Irving and newcomer Kenny Gainwell. Ultimately, the Buccaneers could opt to go cheaper to fill the RB3 role in order to save money for a roster spot elsewhere to begin the 2026 season. Tucker had a career-high 86 carries for 320 yards and seven touchdowns in 17 games last year, with Irving missing time due to multiple injuries. He has shown flashes of upside in Tampa, but he is firmly on the roster bubble. It is good news for Irving's overall fantasy upside this year.
Source: PewterReport.com - Joshua Queipo
Source: PewterReport.com - Joshua Queipo