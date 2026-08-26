Malik Nabers Leaves Practice Early, Not Injury-Related
Malik Nabers walked off with a trainer with 20 minutes left in training camp practice after having a full workload. Head coach John Harbaugh was unaware when first asked about Nabers leaving early and said that it "wasn't part of the plan," before later stating that "there's no injury." The 23-year-old former sixth overall pick from LSU tore his right ACL and meniscus and was limited to only four games in his sophomore season in 2025, and Nabers was just recently cleared to shed his non-contact jersey in training camp practices. Nabers is nearing the final stages of his recovery from his season-ending knee injury last year, and barring a setback before now and the Sept. 13 regular-season opener, he should be ready to face the division-rival Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. Nabers could be eased in early in the 2026 season, but his continued improvement in his rehab has made him a more palatable low-end WR1 selection in fantasy football drafts.
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan
Source: The Athletic - Dan Duggan