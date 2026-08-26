Jaxson Dart Finding a Groove at Practice
Jaxson Dart has found a groove in practice after a slow start to training camp. On Wednesday, Dart completed multiple deep passes, including a 35-yarder to veteran Odell Beckham Jr. and an off-script 40+ yard pass to Darnell Mooney between two defenders. He also excelled in the goal-line period, throwing for four touchdowns and running one in on eight plays. While Dart struggled early in camp, with multiple pre-snap penalties and mistakes, the second-year quarterback has put on a show. Currently ranked QB13 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Dart offers immense upside, given his running ability and the return of star receiver Malik Nabers for the 2026 season.
Source: Art Stapleton
Source: Art Stapleton