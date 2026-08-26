Chris Olave Returns to Practice on Wednesday
Chris Olave (upper body) returned to training camp practice on Wednesday, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. Olave got the wind knocked out of him when he landed hard on his back during practice on Tuesday, and he sat out the rest of practice. It was a brief scare for the team's best pass-catcher, but the 26-year-old is now completely fine and will be ready for the start of the 2026 regular season in early September. Second-year quarterback Tyler Shough will continue to lean on Olave, with rookie first-rounder Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) set to miss the beginning of the season. Olave, a former 11th overall pick from Ohio State, was rewarded with a four-year, $132 million contract extension last month after setting career highs in catches (100), targets (156), receiving yards (1,163), and touchdowns (nine) in 2025 in his fourth year in the league. With enough volume in head coach Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense, Olave should continue to have a high floor in 2026, making him at least worthy of low-end WR1 status in fantasy football drafts. He is ranked as RotoBaller's WR10 in half-PPR scoring.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell