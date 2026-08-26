Mike Evans Plans to Play in Week 1 Despite Being Banged Up in Camp
Mike Evans (groin) plans to play in Week 1 in Australia against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams despite dealing with injuries in training camp this summer, a source told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Evans' latest injury, a groin ailment, is considered to be minor, barring a setback. The future Hall of Fame wideout has also been held out of practices with quadriceps and calf injuries, although the Niners have mostly been cautious with their WR1. The 49ers have every reason to be extra cautious when considering their bad injury luck in recent seasons, let alone with an aging 33-year-old receiver who is no stranger to nagging lower-body injuries. The six-time Pro Bowler broke a string of 11 straight 1,000-yard seasons in 2025 in his final campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing in only eight games due to injuries while catching 30 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns on 62 targets. A bounce-back could be coming in head coach Kyle Shanahan's offense in 2026, but durability concerns alone make Evans a pretty big risk. His ideal value now comes as a low-end WR2/high-end WR3/flex in fantasy football drafts.
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler
Source: ESPN.com - Jeremy Fowler