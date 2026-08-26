Tez Johnson Could Get Lost in the Shuffle
Tez Johnson was dealing with a minor injury, but appears to be healthy and back at practice now. The second-year wideout has some work to do if he wants to earn a bigger role in the offense this upcoming season. The 24-year-old is currently behind Emeka Egbuka, Jalen McMillan, and Chris Godwin Jr. on the depth chart heading into the season. Johnson is currently battling for the fourth wideout spot with rookie Ted Hurst. Last season, Johnson opened some eyes with his big-play potential, but he still has more work to do. Johnson is a smaller receiver who is fast, but his size will probably limit him to situational usage. He could be worth holding in deeper dynasty leagues, but Johnson probably won't have a consistent role while everyone is healthy.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference