Mason Taylor Could Offer TE2 Upside
Mason Taylor showed flashes of potential during his rookie campaign last year. Despite playing fairly well, the Jets went and drafted Kenyon Sadiq (hernia) in the first-round during this year's draft. Sadiq has been slow out of the gate while he recovers from injury, which has given Taylor time to take advantage of the extra playing time. Taylor has reportedly been a standout player early during training camp. It'll be interesting to see how the Jets operate once both tight ends are healthy again. Fantasy managers shouldn't count out Taylor as an option just because Sadiq is there now. The 22-year-old has TE2 upside in an offense that could favor tight end usage this upcoming season.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference