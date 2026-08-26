Players Leaving for NCAA Can't Return to NFL in 2026 Season
Dae'Quan Wright and New Orleans' Zxavian Harris, were cut by their respective teams to join the roster at LSU. A court order has recently granted players like Wright and Harris an unexpected extra year of eligibility. Players can regain their college eligibility if they terminate their NFL contracts and repay any pro earnings. After the recent court order, the SEC and Big Ten approved new rules on Tuesday that prevent players from leaving the NFL to join college teams.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com