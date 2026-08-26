Bryce Hopkins Lands a Two-Way Contract in Denver
Bryce Hopkins have agreed to a two-way deal, agents Mark Bartelstein and Reggie Brown confirmed to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Denver selected Hopkins with the 49th pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and the former St. John's standout strengthened his case in Las Vegas by averaging 18.0 points and 6.5 rebounds across four Summer League games. He was a two-time All-Big East selection and averaged 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals last season after injuries limited the end of his Providence run. Hopkins gives Denver another physical forward to develop, but the two-way tag keeps him off fantasy radars unless injuries push him into real rotation minutes.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto