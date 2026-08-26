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Phil Mafah Projected to Miss 53-Man Roster

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Aug 26, 2026, 11:26 PM ET

Dallas Cowboys running back Phil Mafah is not expected to make the 53-man roster for Week 1, according to roster projections from Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. Watkins did have a 15-yard touchdown run during Dallas' last preseason game, but that was the only time he touched the ball during the entire contest. Volume has been hard to come by, and it seems like he'll be the odd man out. "Mafah has done nothing wrong here," Watkins wrote. "[Malik] Davis and [Jaydon] Blue just played better in the preseason." As things stand, it looks like Davis and Blue will round out the backfield behind starter Javonte Williams, with Davis also playing a key role on special teams. Mafah, meanwhile, might need to look for a new team after just one season with the Cowboys. As a rookie last year, he tallied 29 scrimmage yards on seven touches.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Calvin Watkins
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