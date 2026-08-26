George Holani Losing Fantasy Appeal in Seattle's Backfield
George Holani may not see the substantial workload everyone expected early in the season. Holani spent last season as the team's RB3 behind Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet, totaling just 88 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 24 attempts. Now with Walker in Kansas City and Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, Holani seemed to be in line for a solid workload in Week 1. However, the emergence of first-round rookie Jadarian Price could cost him valuable touches. Price will not play in the preseason finale, as the team believes "they've seen enough from him" and that "he's too valuable to risk at this point." There have also been rumors that Charbonnet will return sooner than expected, with his recovery progressing well. Holani's fantasy value in 2026 is starting to look bleak, and he may not be worth spending draft capital on.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller