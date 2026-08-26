Trevor Etienne Could See More Work if Backfield Mate Misses Time
Trevor Etienne could see a larger workload in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears. As a rookie, Etienne totaled 107 scrimmage yards on 23 attempts, spending most of his time on special teams. Now, with starting running back Chuba Hubbard dealing with a hamstring injury, both Etienne and Jonathon Brooks are expected to see more work if Hubbard is unable to return for Week 1. Although Etienne would remain a limited option, the team might involve him early to help ease Brooks back into play, given Brooks' injury history. If Hubbard is able to return to practice soon and play against the Bears, Etienne would likely be phased back into his special teams role with Carolina.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller