Bo Bichette Exits Early on Wednesday with Foot Contusion
Bo Bichette (foot) was removed in the fifth inning of his team's 8-1 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday due to a left-foot contusion, per an announcement from the team. Bichette walked once in two plate appearances before exiting the game. Across 568 plate appearances on the year, Bichette is hitting .264/.312/.393 with 14 home runs, 66 RBI, 64 runs scored, and one stolen base. The 28-year-old has rebounded after a rough start to the season and has looked like his usual self of late, hitting .291 with four home runs and 15 RBI across 153 plate appearances since the All-Star break. However, he may now be facing some missed time. Bichette was replaced at third base on Wednesday by Christopher Morel, who could be in line for more playing time if Bichette requires a trip to the injured list.
Source: New York Mets
Source: New York Mets