Casey Mize Will Start on Friday Against Rays
Casey Mize (ankle), who sprained his right ankle in his last outing on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, came out of his bullpen session this week feeling good and will make the start on Friday on the road against the Tampa Bay Rays, manager Craig Stammen told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. Overall, Mize has had a strong 2026 season, his sixth in the majors, going 5-7 with a 3.44 ERA (4.15 FIP) and 1.25 WHIP with 95 strikeouts and 26 walks in 104 2/3 innings pitched across 20 starts with the Padres and Detroit Tigers. Injuries have still been an issue, though, and he has not exactly been trustworthy in his first four starts for the Friars since being acquired from the Tigers at the trade deadline at the start of August. Mize has a 7.00 ERA and 1.56 WHIP with 10 strikeouts and seven walks in his first four starts with SD. He will not get an easy matchup coming off an ankle sprain either against the first-place Rays, who hold the sixth-best OPS (.732) in MLB. Mize is rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues with August nearly over.
Source: MLB.com - AJ Cassavell
Source: MLB.com - AJ Cassavell