Jake Bauers Still Resting Swollen Foot
Jake Bauers (foot) will sit out a second straight game on Wednesday on the road in Queens against the New York Mets, per MLB.com. Christian Yelich will serve as the team's designated hitter and will hit cleanup against Mets right-hander Robert Stock at Citi Field. Andrew Vaughn is making another start at first base for Milwaukee and will hit seventh in the batting order. Although Bauers' injury is not considered serious, the Brewers will give him a second straight day off after he fouled a ball off his foot in the Williamsport game on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves. He could be back as soon as Thursday's series finale in New York against the Mets. The 30-year-old Bauers is having a career year in 2026 and is currently hitting .284 (19-for-67) with a .931 OPS, four homers, three doubles, 12 RBI, 11 runs, and a stolen base in 20 games in August. He has not struggled against lefties this year either, batting .280 (30-for-107) against them with six of his career-high 23 home runs. Check back on Thursday to see if Bauers is cleared to start against the Mets.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com