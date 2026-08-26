Jac Caglianone Returns From Ankle Soreness
Jac Caglianone (ankle) is starting in right field and batting third on Wednesday against the hosting Toronto Blue Jays and right-hander Spencer Miles at the Rogers Centre, according to MLB.com. Caglianone will return to action after missing the last two games with minor soreness in his right ankle. Fantasy managers will want to get him back into their starting lineups in all leagues, especially after the young left-handed slugger has been crushing baseballs in August. The 23-year-old returns to an overall .276/.328/.491 slash line with an .819 OPS, 22 home runs, 60 RBI, 59 runs scored, and six stolen bases in his 434 at-bats in his first full season in the big leagues. Cags, a first-rounder in 2024 and former two-way player at the University of Florida, has never faced Miles, but he's gone 29-for-72 (.403) with five home runs, six doubles, 20 RBI, 12 runs scored, and three stolen bases in 19 games during the month. He's one of the hottest hitters in baseball, with 15 of his 22 long balls on the year coming against right-handed pitchers.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com