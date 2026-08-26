Adley Rutschman Out for Second Straight Day on Wednesday
Adley Rutschman (elbow) will sit out for a second straight game on Wednesday versus the Miami Marlins, per MLB.com. Connor Wong will do the catching for right-hander Sonny Gray and will hit ninth for the BoSox against Marlins right-hander Ryan Gusto. Rutschman's elbow injury is not considered serious after he hyperextended his arm on a swing in the series opener in Miami on Monday. Boston has a scheduled day off on Thursday, so Rutschman could be back in the starting nine for Friday's big series opener against the division-rival New York Yankees. The 28-year-old switch-hitting backstop, who was the first overall pick by the Baltimore Orioles in 2019 out of Oregon State, has been unable to get into a groove in 2026 and has been set back by injuries along the way. He enters Wednesday's action with a .236/.320/.406 slash line with only nine home runs, 51 RBI, and 33 runs scored in 79 games and 331 plate appearances. Since joining the Red Sox at the trade deadline on Aug. 3, Rutschman has gone 6-for-41 (.146) with a homer, a double, four RBI, three runs scored, six walks, and 12 strikeouts. Boston is banking on the three-time All-Star eventually turning things around at the plate.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com