Byron Buxton Sitting After Aggravating Hip Injury
Byron Buxton (hip) was removed from Tuesday's game early after he experienced discomfort in his right hip while chasing down a ball in the gap, per MLB.com, and he is out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest in Sacramento against the Athletics. Luke Keaschall will start in center field and bat leadoff for Minnesota, with Josh Bell serving as the designated hitter and batting third against A's right-hander J.T. Ginn. It is a concerning injury for the veteran Buxton, who has already been on the injured list twice in the last two months with a right-hip impingement. The good news is that the Twins have a day off on Thursday, although that does not necessarily mean Buxton will be back in action for Friday's series opener versus the division-rival Chicago White Sox. It has been another strong year overall for Buxton, who is hitting .254 (94-for-370) with 25 home runs, 46 RBI, 65 runs scored, and seven steals in his 12th year in the majors. However, he has played in only 18 games in the second half and has hit .172 (11-for-64) with zero homers, an RBI, eight runs, seven walks, and 17 strikeouts. Buxton is limping towards the finish line in 2026.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com