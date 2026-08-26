Endy Rodriguez Has Season-Ending Hip Surgery
Endy Rodriguez (hip) had season-ending surgery to fix the labrum in his left hip on Wednesday, the team announced. Rodriguez is expected to resume baseball activities within seven to nine months, which will likely delay his start to next season. The 26-year-old switch-hitting Dominican backstop will finish his third year in the majors with a .267/.373/.467 slash line, an .840 OPS, a career-high seven home runs, 20 RBI, 20 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 45 games across 159 plate appearances. In three total seasons with the Pirates, Rodriguez has only played in 120 games while hitting .231 (86-for-373) with 10 homers, 35 RBI, 52 runs, and six steals. His 2024 season ended prematurely, too, after having right-elbow surgery last June. Until Rodriguez can stay healthy and prove himself over a full season, he will be tough to get behind, even in two-catcher fantasy leagues. The Pirates will roll with Henry Davis and Rafael Flores Jr. behind the plate the rest of the way in 2026.
Source: Jason Mackey
Source: Jason Mackey