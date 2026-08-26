Roki Sasaki Pulled from Wednesday's Start Due to Blister
Roki Sasaki (finger) was removed from his start against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday due to a blister, per an announcement from the team. Sasaki struggled before getting pulled, allowing six hits, two walks, and four earned runs across 3 1/3 innings. The severity of his blister issues is not yet clear, but it would not be surprising if Sasaki requires a short stint on the injured list. Across 119 1/3 innings (23 starts) on the year, the 24-year-old has recorded a 5-5 record with a 4.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and 117 strikeouts. Sasaki had been in the midst of a hot streak heading into his start on Wednesday, pitching to a 2.31 ERA with 34 strikeouts across his previous 35 innings pitched (six starts). If Sasaki is forced to miss time, Dodgers left-hander Eric Lauer could be a candidate to rejoin the team's rotation.
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers
Source: Los Angeles Dodgers