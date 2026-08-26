George Klassen Establishing Himself as a Viable Starting Pitcher Streamer
George Klassen has recorded a 2-2 record with a 3.67 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, and 24 strikeouts. The 24-year-old has had major issues with control so far, as he's posted a 16.8% walk rate. However, Klassen has been effective since being promoted from Triple-A to rejoin the Angels' rotation in early August. Across his last 22 1/3 innings (four starts), Klassen has logged two wins while allowing just five earned runs. Klassen has averaged 96.6 miles per hour on his fastball, and he's shown an ability to keep the ball on the ground (51.9% ground ball rate). Klassen has also shown higher-end strikeout stuff in the minors, recording a 27.7% strikeout rate across 108 2/3 minor league innings in 2025. Given his recent hot streak, Klassen deserves some waiver-wire consideration from fantasy managers as a matchup-based streamer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller