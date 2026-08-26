Tim Tawa Emerging as a Priority Waiver-Wire Target
Tim Tawa was slashing .248/.301/.404 with eight home runs, 32 RBI, 26 runs scored, and seven stolen bases. The 27-year-old has emerged as an everyday piece of the Diamondbacks lineup in August, hitting .299 with four home runs and five stolen bases across 96 plate appearances this month. Tawa's underlying batted ball metrics are rock solid, as he's posted a 9.2% barrel rate and a 45.7% hard-hit rate. Tawa has also lowered his strikeout rate to 22.0%, a much more manageable figure than his 28.4% strikeout rate across 225 big-league plate appearances in 2025. With his ability to produce across all categories and his multi-positional eligibility, Tawa profiles as a priority waiver wire target for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller