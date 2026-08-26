Tre' Harris Still the Projected WR3 in Los Angeles
Tre' Harris (undisclosed) continues to be projected as the third option in the receiver room, despite the fact that he has missed the team's first two preseason games due to an undisclosed injury. Even for the duration of his absence, Harris has held on to the No. 3 job without any teammates threatening to take his spot. In fact, we expect him to take a step forward this year and have a much larger role than he did as a rookie in 2025. Last year, as the Bolts' No. 4 receiver, he caught 30 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown. Now that Keenan Allen is gone, he's jumping to third in the pecking order behind just Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. The 24-year-old Ole Miss product currently ranks as the WR65 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller