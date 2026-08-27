Jahmyr Gibbs Should Continue to Excel on a Large Workload
Jahmyr Gibbs has emerged as a superstar in the NFL, ranking as a top-three fantasy running back in each of the last two seasons. The Lions' backfield looks a little different this year now that Isiah Pacheco has replaced David Montgomery, but the vision for Gibbs should look pretty similar. He remains the undisputed lead back, offering a spectacular ability to run the ball, catch passes, score touchdowns, and even block a little. Pacheco should mix in on short-yardage opportunities, but it's worth noting that Montgomery did the same in Detroit, and Gibbs still scored 38 touchdowns over the last two years. In other words, we're not worried at all about Pacheco's presence. In fact, it could help Gibbs over the long run, as it keeps him fresh and healthy for the full 17-game span. He hasn't missed a single regular-season game since his rookie season in 2023. The University of Alabama product ranks as the RB1 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026, ahead of even Bijan Robinson and Christian McCaffrey.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller