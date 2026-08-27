Jonathan Taylor is Not Far Removed from MVP-Caliber Production
Jonathan Taylor is a superstar in the NFL, and he could be due for another big year after flirting with the MVP sweepstakes at times last year. Taylor was simply remarkable in the Colts' 10 games prior to the bye, amassing 1,139 rushing yards, 260 receiving yards, and 17 total touchdowns. During that span, he was the overall RB1 in fantasy football, averaging 6.4 points per week more than the second-highest-scoring running back Christian McCaffrey. Taylor's productivity declined after Daniel Jones (Achilles) was shut down for the season, effectively bringing his somewhat improbable MVP candidacy to an end. Assuming he can return to his first-half 2026 form, Taylor should have no trouble turning in another top-five finish. As it stands, he's the RB6 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller