Jack Bech Projected as the Primary Slot Receiver in Vegas
Jack Bech only played three snaps in the first quarter of the team's second preseason game. However, he was likely used sparingly because he already has the primary slot receiver role locked up for the 2026 season. Bech caught a touchdown during Week 1 of the preseason, but according to Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official website, what has really solidified the receiver's role is his blocking ability. "He's the best blocking wide receiver on the roster," Edwards wrote about Bech. "He had a key block that led to a 53-yard rush from Mike Washington Jr. against the Arizona Cardinals. It's certainly a determining factor as to how Bech has remained the team's primary starting slot receiver throughout camp." All signs point to Bech getting a very healthy dose of snaps once the regular season arrives, which could put him onto the fantasy radar as a low-end WR3/flex in deeper leagues. At the moment, he's flying somewhat under the radar as the WR102 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for 2026.
Source: Levi Edwards
Source: Levi Edwards