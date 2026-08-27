Tyler Shough Still Being Underdrafted After a Promising Rookie Season
Tyler Shough showed signs as a 2025 rookie that he was a player worth building around, and that's precisely what the team did this offseason. New Orleans made a splash in free agency by acquiring running back Travis Etienne Jr. on a four-year, $48 million deal before spending five of its eight 2026 draft picks on the offensive line or skill positions, including wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (hamstring) with the eighth overall pick. While Tyson has since dealt with a serious hamstring injury likely to cost him time at the beginning of his career, there are still pieces in place for Shough to take a sizable step forward in his second season in Kellen Moore's up-tempo offense. After throwing at a 4,420-yard pace over the back half of the year that was good enough to make him the fantasy QB10 over that time, Shough is currently being drafted as the QB20, making him a low-cost, high-ceiling player to target at the end of 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller