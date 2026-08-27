Drake Maye's Fantasy Environment Has Only Gotten Better
Drake Maye was the MVP runner-up and fantasy QB2 in his second season, his first with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, and since then his weaponry has only grown stronger. The Patriots' top two receivers in 2025 were Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte. The former spent most of the summer as a free agent before finally signing a one-year, $8 million deal with the Commanders, while the latter was traded to the Texans on Monday for what amounted to a 2025 sixth-rounder and a 2028 seventh-round pick. Meanwhile, the Patriots spent a first and a fifth to acquire A.J. Brown after signing Romeo Doubs to a four-year, $68 million contract. New England also ran the league's lowest percentage of plays while trailing in 2025, so a more difficult schedule could lead to even more pass attempts for Maye and a higher fantasy ceiling. The soon-to-be-24-year-old is RotoBaller's QB6, but he has the skill set and the environment to threaten for an overall QB1 finish.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller