Isiah Pacheco Can Follow in the Footsteps of a Different Ball-Carrier
Isiah Pacheco didn't have the greatest stint in Kansas City, but landing with the Lions should allow him to be utilized in a more appropriate fashion. We expect the Lions to use Pacheco in short-yardage scenarios, giving Jahmyr Gibbs an opportunity for a breather. That's similar to what we have seen in years past from David Montgomery, who handled some early-down work and got involved near the line to gain or the goal line. That role saw Montgomery score 33 touchdowns over the last three seasons, so there's a real growth opportunity here for Pacheco, who has never scored more than seven touchdowns in a single season. While Gibbs is the undisputed No. 1 back here, Pacheco is a solid handcuff who also has some standalone fantasy value because of his ability to score touchdowns in a really favorable system and environment. The 27-year-old currently ranks as the RB57 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller