Rafael Castro Signs Two-Way Deal with Rockets
Rafael Castro to a two-way contract and waived guard Tristen Newton in a corresponding move. Castro went undrafted after a redshirt senior season at George Washington and later played for Milwaukee's California Classic and Las Vegas Summer League teams. Across 63 starts over his final two college seasons, he averaged 14.6 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and 1.5 steals while shooting 64.4 percent from the field. With Alperen Sengun, Steven Adams, and Clint Capela ahead of him, Castro projects for heavy Rio Grande Valley time and is not a fantasy target.
Source: Ben DuBose
Source: Ben DuBose