Johnny Furphy Still Without Clear Return Timeline
Johnny Furphy (knee) remains without a firm return timeline after undergoing ACL surgery, according to Forbes' Tony East. Furphy said he is "in a good place" and "right where I need to be," but he has not resumed five-on-five work and would not say whether training camp is realistic. The 21-year-old averaged 5.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 1.2 assists in 18.4 minutes last season before tearing his right ACL on Feb. 8 in Toronto. Even once cleared, Furphy has to fight through a crowded Indiana wing mix featuring Aaron Nesmith, Kelly Oubre Jr., Ben Sheppard, and Jarace Walker. He does not need to be drafted unless his timeline sharpens, but his midseason progress is worth tracking after last year's 18-game starting stretch.
Source: Tony East
Source: Tony East