Victor Hedman Feeling "Great" Ahead of Training Camp

Aug 27, 2026, 9:05 AM ET
Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman is mentally and physically ready for the start of training camp. This is a very positive update, as Hedman's 2025-26 season ended early due to injury and personal reasons. "I'm happy it happened at this stage in my career where I know what I can do, I know what I can bring to the team, and I know what I can do on a daily basis when I'm healthy," Hedman said. "I have zero doubt in my mind. I haven't played a game since obviously March, but for me at this point I know what it takes to be good in this league. I've had a great summer and I feel great going into camp." Hedman will turn 36 in December and isn't the player he once was. However, he's still capable of producing significant fantasy value if he stays injury-free.--Taavi PailkSource: NHL.com