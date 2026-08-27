Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to Skip Canada's Next FIBA Window
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will sit out Canada's Window 4 slate for FIBA World Cup qualifying, according to Clemente Almanza of OKC Thunder Wire. Gilgeous-Alexander was not named to Canada's 15-man roster after suiting up earlier this summer, leaving Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to headline the group. Canada enters the second round at 6-0, playing at Panama on Thursday before hosting Argentina on Monday in Quebec City. Hawks guard Luguentz Dort and veteran big man Kelly Olynyk are also in camp. There is no fantasy move to make here, but the extra rest is a small plus for Gilgeous-Alexander as the reigning back-to-back MVP heads toward Thunder camp as one of the safest early fantasy anchors.
Source: Clemente Almanza
Source: Clemente Almanza