D'Andre Swift Could Follow His Career Year with Another Strong Start
D'Andre Swift has often been criticized for being a better athlete than NFL running back, but in his 2025 reunion with head coach Ben Johnson, he showed improved patience and better vision, leading to the best season of his career. Swift had the sixth-highest rushing success rate in the league on his way to an RB15 fantasy finish, and his ceiling could be even higher in year two of Johnson's Bears offense. Second-year player Kyle Monangai (knee) is dealing with a hyperextended knee, and with Chicago favored in five of its first six games, Swift has the opportunity to get off to a white-hot start in his seventh season. At RotoBaller's RB18, he is a player to target in the middle rounds of drafts who could see his value rise early in the year, presenting the opportunity to later flip him as a potential sell-high candidate.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller