TreVeyon Henderson Should be "Good to Go" for Week 1
TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) should be "good to go" for Week 1 of the 2026 regular season, with a league source telling The Boston Globe's Christopher Price that he avoided a serious right-ankle injury when he slipped on the turf at practice earlier this week. Unsurprisingly, Henderson, who missed practice this week after tweaking his ankle, did not travel with the team for their preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns as a precaution. The 23-year-old has improved since injuring his ankle earlier this week, but we will continue to keep tabs on his status as the Week 1 season opener quickly approaches in early September. The former second-rounder from Ohio State will split the backfield with Rhamondre Stevenson in his sophomore campaign after producing an impressive 911 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns on 180 carries in 17 regular-season games in 2025. He added 35 catches for 221 yards and another score as a receiver. Henderson's lack of progress in pass-blocking is a concern for his overall fantasy upside, though, which could cap his ceiling in Year 2 as an RB3/flex play if Stevenson stays healthy throughout the year.
Source: The Boston Globe - Christopher Price
Source: The Boston Globe - Christopher Price