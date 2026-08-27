Xavier Worthy's Redraft Value in Question Amidst Shaky Summer
Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is coming off an underwhelming 2025 campaign in which he recorded 42 catches for 532 yards and a touchdown on 73 targets across 14 games. Worthy suffered a shoulder injury in Week 1 that he played through for much of the season, which may have been one of the reasons why his production was subpar. Unfortunately for Worthy, he suffered another shoulder injury early in training camp that has limited him throughout the summer. While the current shoulder issue is not expected to cause Worthy to miss regular-season time, it's still a bit of a red flag. Worthy may also see a somewhat diminished role in the Chiefs' offense in 2026 if the team can get more out of top wide receiver Rashee Rice, who missed nine games in 2025. Worthy still carries some upside due to his elite speed as he enters his third NFL season, but he should be viewed as a mid-tier WR4/flex option entering 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller