Tyler Higbee's Crowded Tight End Room Limits Redraft Appeal
Tyler Higbee remains part of the first-team offense, but the depth around him continues to work against his redraft value. Higbee caught 25 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games last season, then re-signed with Los Angeles on a two-year deal in March. He has been healthy this summer and recorded two receptions during the Rams' August 11 joint practice with Dallas, so this is not a case of Higbee falling out of the offense. The problem is volume. Colby Parkinson posted 43 catches for 408 yards and eight touchdowns in 2025, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen are both back, and Los Angeles added Max Klare with the 61st overall pick. The Rams leaned heavily on multi-tight end personnel last season, but having five capable options makes it difficult for any one of them to command steady targets behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. RotoBaller's August 25 half-PPR rankings have Higbee 368th overall. He can still pop for a touchdown in the right matchup, but standard redraft managers should view him as a streaming option rather than a weekly starter.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller