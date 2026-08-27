Keenan Allen Set for Preseason Finale Reps
Keenan Allen will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, according to Stephen Holder. Head coach Shane Steichen said Allen wants to get on the field after signing with Indianapolis on Aug. 19. The 34-year-old did not play against Atlanta last week, when the Colts rested most of their starters. Allen spent the 2025 season back with the Chargers and caught 81 passes for 777 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games. He is still getting settled into a Colts offense that also features Josh Downs and tight end Tyler Warren, so even a brief appearance gives him some live work before Week 1. Steichen had previously said most starters would play around eight to 12 plays in the finale, although he did not give Allen a specific workload Thursday. Allen's fantasy role still needs some sorting out, but his willingness to play after joining the team so late in camp is a positive sign.
Source: Stephen Holder
Source: Stephen Holder