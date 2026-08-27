Kaleb Johnson Projected to be Released by Steelers
Kaleb Johnson is projected to be released within the upcoming weeks, according to a 53-man roster prediction from Mike DeFabo of The Athletic. "Moving on from a third-round pick just one year after he was drafted would be a tough look for the Steelers," DeFabo wrote. "However, that possibility is looking increasingly likely." Johnson was essentially nonexistent on offense as a rookie last year, and he struggled this preseason to the tune of 57 rushing yards on 17 carries (3.1 YPC). Those are subpar numbers, especially for a once-highly-touted running back going up against reserve defenders. DeFabo notes that in addition to the offensive shortcomings, Johnson is replaceable on special teams. He projected that Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle will handle almost all of the offensive snaps, while Travis Homer makes the team as the No. 3 running back with plenty of experience and talent on special teams. If that is the case, Johnson will be the odd man out just one year after being a Day 3 pick. He's tough to trust in dynasty leagues, and he should be avoided in all redraft formats.
Source: Mike DeFabo
Source: Mike DeFabo