Dillon Gabriel Solidifies Himself as QB3 with Big Night
Dillon Gabriel completed 12 of 15 pass attempts for 186 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions during Thursday's preseason win over the New England Patriots. He also rushed for three yards and didn't take a sack. It's worth noting that Gabriel was playing against a bunch of defensive reserves, but it was still a very encouraging showing nonetheless. This performance comes on the heels of the Browns naming Deshaun Watson their starting quarterback over Shedeur Sanders. Gabriel never had a legitimate chance to earn the starting job, but today's game essentially confirms that he's locked into the No. 3 quarterback role and won't lose his roster spot to Taylen Green, a sixth-round pick out of Alabama. Gabriel's path to playing time in Cleveland faces plenty of obstacles, but the Browns should feel confident in his ability to step into the offense at any time if needed. He's off the fantasy radar entirely, though.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller