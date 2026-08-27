Kyle Williams Trending Up After Another Big Touchdown Catch
Kyle Williams was involved in another explosive play on Thursday as he caught a 45-yard touchdown pass in Week 3 of the preseason against the Cleveland Browns. Williams finished the game with two catches, 55 yards, and one touchdown. This marks the end of a fantastic preseason for the former Washington State receiver. He found the end zone in each of the Patriots' three games, and he finishes the preseason with a total of six catches, 166 yards, and three touchdowns. There was never a doubt that Williams was going to make the 53-man roster, but this impressive stretch of games could help him carve out an even larger role. He already started climbing up the depth chart this week after the team traded away Kayshon Boutte to Houston. Fantasy managers should look to stash Williams in all dynasty leagues, and there's even some low-end appeal in deeper redraft formats. He's the WR121 in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football draft rankings for 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller