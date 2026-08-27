Tee Higgins Remains a High Upside Receiver in a Potent Offense
Tee Higgins has put together two top-20 finishes at the wide receiver position over the past two seasons and three of the last four. Last season, Higgins finished as the WR15, hauling in 98 of his 59 receptions for 846 yards (14.3 YPR) and 11 touchdowns. He was 13th in the NFL with 14.1 fantasy points per game and played in 15 games. In 2024, he finished as the WR5 in fantasy points per game with 18.5 and played in 12 games. The key for Higgins is health, as he has played only one full 17-game season and has had multiple seasons with only 12 games played. In 2025, Higgins finished 3rd in the NFL in deep targets, second in total TDs, and is a high-upside player being drafted in the late third round. On a points-per-game basis, Higgins is one of the top receivers in the game. RotoBaller ranks Higgins as the WR16, so fantasy managers looking to capitalize on a high-upside player at the receiver position should look in Higgins' direction.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller