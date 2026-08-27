CeeDee Lamb Looking For a Bounce Back Season After Injury Plagued 2025 Season
CeeDee Lamb is looking to bounce back in 2026 after a down season in 2025 that was plagued by an ankle injury and saw him finish as the WR22 for the season. In 14 games played, he finished the season with 75 catches on 117 targets, 1,077 yards, and three touchdowns. The three touchdowns were a career low for him, and with George Pickens joining this wide receiver room in 2025, it was clear that it gave quarterback Dak Prescott another reliable target in the passing game. Over the previous three seasons, Lamb finished as a top-10 WR and is looking to regain his WR1 status. Most draft boards have Lamb going in the first round, ahead of Pickens, who finished as the WR5 last season, showing the market is expecting a bounceback season for Lamb. RotoBaller ranks Lamb as the WR5 and 10th player overall. Fantasy managers looking to draft a motivated 27-year-old receiver primed to regain his WR1 status in a high-powered offense should look Lamb's way.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller