Khalil Shakir Sitting With Undisclosed Injury
Khalil Shakir (undisclosed) is in street clothes during pregame warmups and will not play in Thursday night's preseason finale against the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers, according to Alex Brasky of Sports Illustrated. Shakir has been out for the past week at training camp with an undisclosed injury, and he will now sit out the preseason finale on Thursday. The 26-year-old's injury is not believed to be serious, though, so he should rejoin the team at practice next week and be ready for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Houston Texans. In his fourth year in the NFL in 2025, Shakir took a slight step back, catching 72 of his 95 targets for 719 yards and four touchdowns in 16 regular-season games for Buffalo as one of quarterback Josh Allen's top targets. Shakir's 76-821-4 line in 2024 may be his ceiling in fantasy, which could especially be true after the team added receiver DJ Moore to the mix this offseason. The former fifth-rounder in 2022 from Boise State has seen his stock fall going into the 2026 campaign, and RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 54 fantasy pass-catcher.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex Brasky
Source: Sports Illustrated - Alex Brasky