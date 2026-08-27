J.J. McCarthy Among QBs Gaining Interest on Trade Market
J.J. McCarthy is among the quarterbacks who "could be on the move in the next few weeks," according to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado. Allbright reports that McCarthy, Tua Tagovailoa, Dillon Gabriel, and Anthony Richardson Sr. are signal-callers who "have had calls placed on them to varying degrees of interest." The 10th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, McCarthy missed his entire rookie season with a knee injury and then struggled in his first chance to be a starter in 2025. Across 10 games last season, the 23-year-old completed 57.6% of his pass attempts for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. The Vikings signed veteran quarterback Kyler Murray over the offseason, and Murray will enter 2026 as the team's QB1. McCarthy may not even be the favorite to be Minnesota's backup, as the team also rosters veteran quarterback Carson Wentz. It's not clear that there is a team around the league that views McCarthy as an immediate starting option, but at this point, his dynasty value would likely be better served by a change of scenery.
Source: KOA Colorado - Benjamin Allbright
Source: KOA Colorado - Benjamin Allbright