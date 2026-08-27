Carnell Tate Flashing in Thursday's Joint Practice
Carnell Tate had a much-needed productive day in Thursday's joint practice with Chicago. AtoZ Sports Nashville reported that Cam Ward found Tate on a back-shoulder throw down the sideline to open a move-the-ball period, then hit him for a red-zone touchdown. Tate also got open for another potential score, but Ward missed the throw. The No. 4 overall pick has been one of Tennessee's more noticeable practice players this summer, including a three-touchdown day earlier in August, but none of it has shown up in preseason games yet. Tate has been targeted five times through two exhibitions without a catch. He also missed one practice last week because of stiffness before returning two days later. Thursday was a better snapshot of what Tennessee has been seeing from Tate in camp. He has started with the first-team offense this preseason and remains positioned for a significant role alongside Calvin Ridley and Wan'Dale Robinson.
Source: AtoZ Sports Nashville
Source: AtoZ Sports Nashville